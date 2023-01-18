ENTER-MOVIE-GOONIES-HOUSE-PG
Buy Now

A fan of “The Goonies” purchased the Astoria, Oregon, home featured in the film for over $1.6 million.

 Rob Owen/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via TNS

A dedicated fan of "The Goonies" is looking to bring new life to one of the film's essential locations nearly 40 years after the movie premiered in 1985.

That fan is Kansas businessman Behman Zakeri, who purchased the home, which was listed for more than $1.6 million, in December. Zakeri told the Washington Post on Tuesday that he wants to restore the Astoria, Oregon, abode to its "Goonies" glory as a haven for fellow fans.

0
0
0
0
0