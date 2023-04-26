The NFL draft is only two days away, and the fantasy football community is buzzing with theories on the best landing spots for the League’s future talents. Most notably, many are projecting which teams will secure the foreseeable future of their franchises by drafting a quarterback.
There are obvious implications to a team’s pass catchers when it comes to a change in field generals, especially when it comes to rookie quarterbacks, but the addition of a first-year signal caller also affects the team’s incumbent running back. And it’s usually not for the better — at least, in terms of fantasy production.
Over the last five years, there were 14 quarterbacks that started at least nine games in their first season in the NFL; only 12 of which played with a running back that was with the team the previous year. Running backs with rookie signal callers average fewer carries and receptions, fewer rushing and receiving yards, fewer touchdowns, and — should be obvious at this point — but fewer yards per touch.
Touches: 1.13 fewer per game
Total yards: 8.41 fewer per game
Yards per touch: 4.6 fewer yards
Total touchdowns: 1.09 fewer
Of those 12 ball carriers, only two running backs saw their numbers from the previous season get better by adding a rookie quarterback. Those instance were Damien Harris’ breakout season — when he jumped from two TDs to 15 with Mac Jones under center — and Myles Gaskin, who totaled 972 yards and five touchdowns with Tua Tagovaiola at QB, just a year after Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins in rushing. Yikes.
Joe Mixon was on pace to have a better season, but he missed the final 10 games of the year due to injury. Working with rookie QBs, fantasy standouts such as Austin Ekeler, David Montgomery, and Saquon Barkley all saw worse seasons from the prior year. Ekeler was also injured in part of Herbert’s rookie year, but Mr. Excellent’s 16-game pace still included six fewer touchdowns and nearly 350 fewer receiving yards. Granted, he did make up some of the lost ground in his rushing production.
When you look at this year’s draft, there are some big names that could be taking handoffs from a first-year starter in the most important position in sports.
Right now, the consensus appears to be projecting 4-5 teams taking a new quarterback Thursday night in the first round of the draft: Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, and Tennessee seem to be locks to take QBs, while many others have Las Vegas and Minnesota also in the mix. Look at the stud RBs that affects — Miles Sanders on his new squad, Dameon Pierce and his hopeful sophomore campaign, bounce-back candidate Jonathan Taylor, and the King Yetti himself Derrick Henry; not to mention reigning rushing crown winner Josh Jacobs and Dalvin Cook — even if he escapes his fate as a budget casualty, it’s likely the Vikings would still turn to Kirk Cousins this year, barring a trade of the veteran QB.
Let's take a look at what that would do to Henry, for example. If his numbers dropped by the average, he would have finished at RB 6 rather than fourth-best, despite losing 21 PPR points. So would that drop in production really change people's minds on Derrick Henry? Do we care that he finishes with 363 touches instead of 382 — which still would have been second amongst running backs — or one fewer touchdown?
A hot debate this offseason has been discussing where Ken Walker will go in fantasy drafts, with many having him ranked ahead of Henry. Not for nothing, some people are mocking Seattle to make a move into position to take a quarterback in the draft; does this mean we have to wave goodbye to #KenWalkerSzn before it even starts? Probably not; though, we may have to adjust our expectations for those running backs that are likely to have a newbie QB handing them the ball this season.
Some of the more notable drop-offs have come thee last two seasons. Najee Harris went from 98.1 yards per game down to 74.3 and lost nearly two receptions per game. James Robinson was collecting more than 100 yards per outing before Trevor Lawrence, dropping to just 70.7 with Lawrence.
In 2019, David Johnson averaged 27 fewer total yards per game during Kyler Murray’s rookie season than he did in 2018. And LeSean McCoy’s 2018 total yards came down a whopping 45.4 yards per game when Josh Allen started 11 games for the Bills in 2019.
Those instances seem to be extremes versions of how a rookie quarterback can hurt a running back's production. Overall, the loss of production may not be enough to scare anyone away from some of these studs, like Henry or Taylor. But it may tamper expectations of a breakout season, or it may just be something to keep in mind as a tiebreaker when your league’s draft clock starts to wind down.
Just for fun: For those wondering, rookie starters Zach Wilson and Baker Mayfield were not included, as they paired up with rookie running backs in their first seasons. Wilson teamed up with Michael Carter, and Mayfield joined forces with Nick Chubb. Carter finished as RB 29 in PPR scoring in 2021, while Chubb was the running back 17 in 2018.
