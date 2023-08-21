Kansas Newspaper Raid
Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, talks to one of his reporters in the weekly newspaper's newsroom Monday in Marion, Kan.

 John Hanna/AP

MARION, Kan. — The initial online search of a state website that led a central Kansas police chief to raid a local weekly newspaper was legal, a spokesperson for the agency that maintains the site said Monday, as the newspaper remains under investigation.

Earlier this month, after a local restaurant owner accused the Marion County Record of illegally accessing information about her, the Marion police chief obtained warrants to search the newspaper's offices and the home of its publisher, as well as the home of a City Council member who had some of the same information as the newspaper.

