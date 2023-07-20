California-Otter Vs Surfers

This image from video provided by TMX shows an encounter between a female otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, Calif., on July 9. California wildlife officials are trying to capture and rehome the otter.

 Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+ and TMX via AP

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sea otter launched into the national spotlight after images of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California circulated on social media is building a fan club as she continues to evade capture.

A team of wildlife experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium have been trying to capture the 5-year-old animal, known as otter 841, since last week because they say she poses a public safety risk.

