Adams Central ends the season 26-2, won its first conference title since 1994 and made its first state championship game since 1995. Quite a season, Patriots. Cheers to you. #nebpreps— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 4, 2023
NSAA Class C1 Girls State Basketball Championship – North Bend Central (27-1) vs. Adams Central (26-1)📅 March 4 📍 Pinnacle Bank Arena⏰ Up next💼 Clear Bag Policy🎟 https://t.co/5Do6llmp4s💻📺 @NebPublicMedia@MidlandU | @danteboelhower Media | #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/Q4U0qlGWV9— NSAA Events (@nsaaevents) March 4, 2023
