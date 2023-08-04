Theater - Back to the Future: The Musical

This image released by Polk & Co. shows Daryl Tofa, Nathaniel Hackmann, Will Branner, Casey Likes and Hugh Coles during a performance of “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

 Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman via AP

NEW YORK — When actor Casey Likes watched “Back to the Future” growing up, his mom would always say he reminded her a lot of the film’s star, Michael J. Fox. Something in the universe agrees: He’s taken on Fox’s classic movie role on Broadway.

The rising stage star plays Marty McFly for a musical adaptation of the beloved 1985 sci-fi comedy about a time-traveling duo who go back to the 1950s in a souped-up, gull-winged DeLorean.

0
0
0
0
0