Film-Barbenheimer

This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie" (left) and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer."

 Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP

The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" all started with a date: July 21.

It's not uncommon for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder.

0
0
0
0
0