Supreme Court Post Office
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case was argued before the Supreme Court, speaks during a television interview with the Associated Press at a chapel at the Hilton DoubleTree Resort in Lancaster, Pa., March 8.

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday used the case of a Christian mail carrier who did not want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations.

In a unanimous decision the justices made clear that workers who ask for accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should have their requests honored unless employers show that doing so would result in "substantial increased costs" to the business.

