Though commonly associated with Easter, Monday marks National Hot Cross Buns day. These sweet, spiced, and slightly sticky treats have a history as rich as their flavor.
The story of hot cross buns dates back centuries to England, where they were originally baked by monks. With their distinctive cross on top, these buns were not just a symbol of Easter but also of the four seasons. The spices within represented the spices used to embalm Jesus, and the cross symbolized his crucifixion.
Over the years, hot cross buns have become a cherished part of Easter traditions worldwide, including here in the Midwest. Families gather to savor the soft, aromatic buns, often toasted and slathered with butter, continuing a delicious tradition that connects us to the past and to each other.
But hot cross buns aren't limited to Easter. In fact, their popularity extends far beyond the holiday. Today, you can find them in bakeries and kitchens year-round, enjoyed with morning coffee or afternoon tea.
The recipe for hot cross buns has evolved over time. Traditionally, they were made with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, currants or raisins, and a touch of orange zest. The dough is enriched with eggs and butter, resulting in a tender crumb. The cross on top, once a simple knife score, is often made with a sweet icing.
In the Midwest, bakers often add their own twists to the classic recipe, incorporating regional ingredients like honey or dried cherries. This adaptability is part of what makes hot cross buns a beloved staple on our tables.
So, as Easter approaches, take a moment to savor a hot cross bun, and remember the centuries of tradition and flavor they represent. Whether enjoyed at a holiday brunch or during a quiet moment of reflection, these buns remain a testament to the enduring appeal of simple, sweet, and symbolic foods.
Looking to try making your own hot cross buns? Give this wheat alternative a try:
Hot cross buns are a beloved Easter tradition, and this unique twist featuring the delightful combination of chocolate and orange zest adds a new layer of flavor to this classic treat. These buns are sure to become a family favorite.
To make the Chocolate Orange Hot Cross Buns gluten-free, you can substitute traditional wheat flour with a gluten-free flour blend. Here's how you can adapt the recipe:
- 4 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour blend (make sure it contains xanthan gum or use a separate xanthan gum as specified on the package)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 packet (2 1/4 tsp) gluten-free active dry yeast
- 1 1/4 cups warm dairy-free milk (such as almond, soy, or oat milk)
- 1/4 cup dairy-free butter, melted
- 1 egg (or a flaxseed or chia egg for an egg-free option)
- 1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips or chunks
- 1/2 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour blend
- 1/4 cup gluten-free orange marmalade
1. Follow the same steps as the original recipe for mixing, kneading, and rising the dough. Ensure you use gluten-free all-purpose flour blend with xanthan gum or add xanthan gum separately according to the package instructions.
2. Once the dough has risen, punch it down and knead in the dairy-free chocolate chips or chunks.
3. Continue with the rest of the instructions, including shaping the dough into buns, allowing them to rise, and adding the cross mixture.
4. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and bake the gluten-free buns for 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown.
5. While the buns are baking, gently heat the gluten-free orange marmalade in a saucepan until it becomes liquid.
6. Once the buns are out of the oven, brush the tops with the warm gluten-free orange marmalade glaze for a glossy finish.
7. Allow the gluten-free Chocolate Orange Hot Cross Buns to cool slightly before serving.
These gluten-free hot cross buns should be delicious and suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Always check the labels on your ingredients to ensure they are certified gluten-free, and use gluten-free flour blends that work well for baking. Enjoy your gluten-free twist on this classic treat!
