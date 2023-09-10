hot cross buns
AI created/Midjourney

Though commonly associated with Easter, Monday marks National Hot Cross Buns day. These sweet, spiced, and slightly sticky treats have a history as rich as their flavor.

The story of hot cross buns dates back centuries to England, where they were originally baked by monks. With their distinctive cross on top, these buns were not just a symbol of Easter but also of the four seasons. The spices within represented the spices used to embalm Jesus, and the cross symbolized his crucifixion.

