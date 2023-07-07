Hornets Spurs Basketball
Buy Now

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shoots over Charlotte Hornets’ Kai Jones during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS — The final numbers for Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut: nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists.

Not on the stat sheet: the countless pictures and videos captured on phones, the couple dozen or so times he applauded a good play made by a teammate, and all the autographs that a very friendly San Antonio Spurs coach named Gregg Popovich signed at halftime for kids and other fans.

0
0
0
0
0