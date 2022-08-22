RED CLOUD — A free reception here Aug. 26 will honor an Omaha artist for her painting exhibit “The Wonder of It All” now on display in the Red Cloud Opera House gallery.

The exhibit of oil cloudscapes and natural studies by Paula Wallace went on display Aug. 17 and will remain in the gallery through Oct. 15. The reception begins 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and will include light refreshments as well as an opportunity to visit with the artist.

