RED CLOUD — A free reception here Aug. 26 will honor an Omaha artist for her painting exhibit “The Wonder of It All” now on display in the Red Cloud Opera House gallery.
The exhibit of oil cloudscapes and natural studies by Paula Wallace went on display Aug. 17 and will remain in the gallery through Oct. 15. The reception begins 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and will include light refreshments as well as an opportunity to visit with the artist.
Wallace’s exhibit was inspired by the Mary Oliver poem “Some Things the World Gave.” Her paintings have been described as being “like a prayer of gratitude for the beauty of the world and the wonder of it all.”
Wallace is an artist, author and illustrator. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa and has had a studio in the Hot Shops Art Center since 2004. Her work is found in public and private collections internationally.
The Opera House and its gallery at 413 N. Webster St. are part of the National Willa Cather Center. The NWCC is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
