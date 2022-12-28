YE Entertainment Photos 2022
Buy Now

Will Smith (right) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/AP

Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too — oops, scratch that.

But the slap? The slap was everywhere.

0
0
0
0
0