RED CLOUD — Heralded Red Cloud native soprano Sarah Arneson returns to celebrate her hometown's most celebrated native daughter, Willa Cather, in a performance with violinist Anne Hooper Webb at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Red Cloud Opera House.
Coinciding with the 150th anniversary of Cather's birth and the publication centenary of "A Lost Lady, April Twilights & Other Poems," "Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle," and Cather's Pulitzer Prize for "One of Ours," the performance will include several operatic pieces referenced by Cather in her writings.
A repeat performer at the Opera House through the years, Arneson was chosen to join the list of distinguished featured artists whose memorable performances are regarded as among the most beloved by patrons of the opera house — the historic regional arts venue where Cather delivered her high school valedictory address in 1890.
The 1885 Opera House and adjacent Moon Block Building are the headquarters of the National Willa Cather Center.
"The Cather Center decided that they wanted to invite back people for concerts where they felt there were memorable concerts before," Arneson said. "That was a nice compliment."
Arneson, who was raised in a family of singers, said it was the encouragement of teachers, family, and friends that prompted her to pursue a career in singing. Her interest in becoming an opera singer was cemented by her casting in an opera during her college years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
"I grew up with everybody in my family having beautiful voices," Arneson said. "They mostly sang in church. My mother had 11 brothers and sisters, and most of them could really sing, but nobody really trained at it.
"After I did a little competing, my music teacher in high school really encouraged me, telling me, 'You really have a special voice.' I was always convinced there was somebody better than me — I still feel that way — but as a musician, I've always felt this was what I needed to do. Music fills my soul, and I feel grateful to have this opportunity to come back and sing in Red Cloud."
Arneson holds music degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Western Michigan University and the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Between 1998-2012, she spent her time as a professional opera talent performing for audiences in some of the world's foremost opera houses. Her many teaching roles have included leading the voice department at Boston University, where she taught and encouraged a variety of talented singers who went on to achieve international success.
Her connections to Cather and the Red Cloud community make her the definitive voice to participate in the 150th anniversary celebration of the iconic writer.
Arneson was raised on a family farm homesteaded by her great-grandmother in 1871. Her family has long been acquainted with the Cather legacy.
Having befriended her father's high school teacher, Mildred Bennett, founder of the Willa Cather Foundation, Arneson explored the Cather novel, "The Song of the Lark," which tells a story not unlike her own — the story of an opera singer named Thea Kronborg from a small town patterned on Red Cloud who achieved much professional success.
"That's when I realized Cather's interest in opera and became intrigued by the numerous coincidences of Cather's character, 'Thea,' with my own," she said.
Music referenced in Cather works to be featured in Arneson's set includes Grieg-Solveig's "Songs from Peer Gynt," an aria from Handel's "Messiah," Dvorak's "Songs My Mother Taught Me," "Massenet's "Meditation for Violin from Thais," Ponce's "Little Star," and "Flotow's "Last Rose of Summer."
Her aim in her return engagement performance is to transport the audience to a place of uninhibited bliss, one Cather herself would have welcomed with open ears.
"One of the nicest things that happened to me when I was singing was that someone came up to me afterward and said, 'I was working all day and came to the concert worn out, but after hearing you and the ensemble, I felt all my cares and worries were just gone,'" she said. "I think you take people to a spiritual place with opera that is really almost primal.
"When people hear somebody like Pavarotti, they feel it through their whole body. Their vocal cords vibrate, and if you hook into that, it's a real trip. If I'm lucky, that might happen!"
Arneson will appear onstage Friday with Anne Hooper Webb of Boston, a free-lance violinist, teacher and Scottish fiddler. After studying music in New York and in Salzburg, Germany, and playing with orchestras in Salzburg and Munich, she returned to the United States in 1980. She now is a member of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and serves on the faculty of the Rivers School Conservatory in Weston, Massachusetts, and of the New School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Arneson and Webb will be joined by Hastings’ own Ruth Moore, professor emerita of music at Hastings College where she was coordinator of keyboard, piano pedagogy and accompanying. Moore holds degrees from Hastings College and Southern Methodist University and won many teaching awards during her career. She currently is a pianist for the Grand Island Public Schools, organist at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island and a collaborative artist for many recitals and events in the area.
For ticket information call the Opera House, 402-746-2653, or visit www.willacather.org.
