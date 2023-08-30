Red Cloud Opera Arneson
Opera singer and Red Cloud native Sarah Arneson (right) will perform Friday with Anne Hooper Webb of Boston (center) and Ruth Moore of Hastings at the Red Cloud Opera House. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

RED CLOUD — Heralded Red Cloud native soprano Sarah Arneson returns to celebrate her hometown's most celebrated native daughter, Willa Cather, in a performance with violinist Anne Hooper Webb at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Red Cloud Opera House.

Coinciding with the 150th anniversary of Cather's birth and the publication centenary of "A Lost Lady, April Twilights & Other Poems," "Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle," and Cather's Pulitzer Prize for "One of Ours," the performance will include several operatic pieces referenced by Cather in her writings.

