RED CLOUD — The Hotrods for the Hospital Car Show returns for its third year here Saturday, raising money for the Webster County Community Hospital.
In previous years, the event has drawn visitors and participants from throughout Nebraska and Kansas.
Show hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red Cloud City Park. Registration runs 9-10:30 a.m.
A free-will breakfast will be served from 7:30-10 a.m.
All vehicles are welcome. The first 100 entries will receive a T-shirt and car dash plaque.
Fifteen trophy awards and six plaque awards will be presented at the end of the day. These include a People’s Choice Award and a memorial award for best Corvette.
The show is free for the public to attend, and a free-will lunch will be served. A discounted registration fee is available for those who register prior to Saturday. Rain date is July 9.
Advance entry forms are available at the Webster County Clinic or from Dr. Michele Durr at 402-746-5614.
Proceeds from the day will go toward improvements to the hospital, emergency room and clinic.
