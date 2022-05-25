SUPERIOR — Lady Evelyn Vestey, who became an international business executive and eventually a British noblewoman but never forgot her hometown of Superior, will be back in the spotlight here Saturday at Superior’s 30th Victorian Festival.
Vestey, who died 81 years ago this week, was the inspiration behind the festival’s founding in 1992. The event, which was known for many years as the Lady Vestey Festival, was canceled for 2020 because of the pandemic, making this year’s edition the 30th.
This year, Vestey’s memory and her “Superior Strong” ideals will be lifted up as she is honored posthumously with the role of festival parade grand marshal.
"Greatest Town on Earth: Superior Strong" is the theme of this year's celebration.
Vestey, born Evelene Brodstone, arrived in Superior as a 3-year-old girl in 1878. After graduating from Superior High School, she went on to work in Chicago for the Vestey Cold Storage Co., a British concern with associated businesses around the world and a major role in feeding Allied troops during World War I.
Brodstone became a trusted member of the Vestey executive team and became the world’s highest-paid woman executive of her time, traveling the world tending to existing businesses and establishing new ones on behalf of her employer.
On her 49th birthday, she became the second wife of Lord William Vestey, who had been invested as a member of the British nobility in recognition of his companies’ contributions to the war effort. Thereafter, she was known as Lady Evelyn Vestey.
She died May 23, 1941, and her ashes are buried in Superior’s Evergreen Cemetery. She was a major community benefactor, and Brodstone Memorial Hospital is named in honor of her family.
The parade, always a centerpiece of the festival on Memorial Day weekend, begins 10:30 a.m.
Special events get under way Friday and continue through Monday morning’s 10 a.m. Memorial Day service in Evergreen Cemetery.
Here’s the agenda:
Friday
5-7 p.m.: Grill Games, Superior Country Club, 3628 Road E. Charge applies.
7-9 p.m.: Cruise Night in downtown area
7:30 p.m.: Free movie, Crest Theatre, 106 E. Fifth St.
8-10 p.m.: Colored pin bowling, Superior Bowl, 126 E. Second St.
9 p.m.: Live band, “Chicken Parts,” performing at Flatwater Bar & Grill, 243 N. Central Ave.
Saturday
7 a.m.: Registration for Race to Remember 1 mile/5k, Fourth Street and Central Avenue. Race begins at 8 a.m.
7-9:30 a.m.: Breakfast at Centennial Lutheran Church, 855 N. Dakota St.
8-10 a.m.: FFA petting zoo, 354 N. Commercial Ave.
9-10 a.m.: Parade late registration and entry number pick-up, Superior High School, 601 W. Eighth St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: T-shirts for sale, Superior Chamber of Commerce office, 430 N. Central Ave.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Odz N Enz bounce house and balloons, near Fourth Street and Commercial Avenue
9 a.m.to 4 p.m.: Downtown vendor displays
9 a.m. to evening close: Werner’s Cowboy Corner open, 230 N. Central Ave.
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Crest Theatre tours, popcorn and concessions, 106 E. Fifth St.
10 a.m.: Parade line-up, followed by, Sixth Street and Central Avenue
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Giggles & Mini the Clowns, Fourth Street and Central Avenue
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Polka Dot Entertainment strolling the festival area
10:30 a.m.: Parade and children’s parade
Before and after parade: Antique car display between Fifth and Sixth Streets on Central Avenue
11 a.m. (after parade): Jammin’ Randy, Fourth Street square
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Barbecue lunch, Superior Auditorium, Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue (other lunch options available around town)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Zipline, Obstacle Course, Toxic Meltdown and Trackless Train, Commercial Avenue between Third and Fifth streets
11:30 a.m.: Hamburger feed and bake sale starts, Presbyterian Chuch, 549 N. Central Ave.
Noon: Free watermelon feed by Brodstone Healthcare, festival area
Noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.: Polka Dot Entertainment shows, Fourth Street and Commercial Avenue
1-3 p.m.: Fresh-squeezed lemonade, Superior Auditorium
1 and 2 p.m.: Lady Vestey presentation showings sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Crest Theatre
1-3 p.m.: Alumni and friends social by Superior 3000, chamber office
1-5 p.m.: Nuckolls County Museum open with living history demonstrations, 612 E. Sixth St.
2 and 4 p.m: Behind-the-scenes tours, Superior Estates winery, 200 W. 15th St. Call for a reservation at 402-879-3001.
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Pulled pork supper by Mike Combs, Superior Auditorium
7 p.m.: Cruise night downtown
7:30-11:30 p.m.: DJ Caleb Bowers providing music at Superior Bowl, 126 E. Second St.
Sunday
10 a.m.: Start of 1-person golf scramble, Superior Country Club, 3628 Road E
Noon to 2 p.m.: Hamburgers and Brat Bar, City Park, Sixth and Idaho streets
1-5 p.m.: Nuckolls County Museum open
2-4 p.m.: Concert by Howard and Traci Reed, City Park. (Bring lawn chairs.)
Monday
10 a.m.: Memorial Day services, Evergreen Cemetery
