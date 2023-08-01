US-NEWS-SCI-SPACE-ARTIST-1-LA
Jon Lomberg reviews a print of his painting of the Milky Way for the Smithsonian Institution at his home in Honaunau, Hawaii.

 Corinne Purtill/Los Angeles Times via TNS

LOS ANGELES — Jon Lomberg’s most far-flung work of art is currently more than 14.8 billion miles away, in the cold no-man’s land between the sun and its closest stars.

The piece is a metallic album cover affixed to the surface of the Voyager 1 spacecraft. Inside is the Golden Record, a calling card from humanity designed to introduce alien beings to the sounds and images of Earth. Lomberg’s pictorial instructions for playing the record are engraved on the cover, which travels another 912,000 miles away from us every day.

