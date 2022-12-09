Three seats on the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board now held by Triblanders will be up for reappointment in 2023.

John Greer of Edgar, who represents District 2 on the board, has indicated he will not seek reappointment to the nine-member board, which administers the state’s corn checkoff and invests the proceeds to promote the value of the crop.

0
0
0
0
0