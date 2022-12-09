Three seats on the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board now held by Triblanders will be up for reappointment in 2023.
John Greer of Edgar, who represents District 2 on the board, has indicated he will not seek reappointment to the nine-member board, which administers the state’s corn checkoff and invests the proceeds to promote the value of the crop.
Brandon Hunnicutt of Giltner represents District 3 on the board and said he does plan to seek reappointment. Hunnicutt is the current board vice chairman.
A third seat, which is at-large, currently is held by Jay Reiners of Juniata, who also plans to seek reappointment. Reiners is the current board chairman.
All three men’s current term of office expires June 30, 2023. While district seats on the board will be filled by appointment of the governor, the at-large seat is filled by appointment of the board itself.
District 2 encompasses Thayer, Fillmore, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin and Adams counties.
District 3 includes York, Polk Hamilton and Merrick counties.
The at-large director appoints all counties in Nebraska.
Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board.
To be eligible for appointment, candidates must be at least 21 year old, must have been actively engaged in raising corn in Nebraska for at least five years, and must derive e a substantial portion of their income from raising corn.
To represent a geographical district on the board, a candidate must reside in that district.
Petition forms may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Boulevard Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521; by calling 402-471-2676; or by emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov. Before it is returned, the petition must be signed by at least 50 corn producers from the district in question; or, in the case of the at-large seat, from anywhere in Nebraska.
All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. CDT on May 19, 2023. Faxed copies will not be accepted.
