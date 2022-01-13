City schedule

Prep bowling: Hastings at Southern Valley 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball: Minden at St. Cecilia 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball: Minden at St. Cecilia 6 p.m.

Area schedule

Prep boys basketball

Heartland at Fillmore Central

Wood River at Sutton

BDS at MUDECAS

Prep girls basketball

Wood River at Sutton

Heartland at Fillmore Central

Prep wrestling

Fillmore Central at Centennial quad

Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull triangular

0
0
0
0
0