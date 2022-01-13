City schedule
Prep bowling: Hastings at Southern Valley 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball: Minden at St. Cecilia 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball: Minden at St. Cecilia 6 p.m.
Area schedule
Prep boys basketball
Heartland at Fillmore Central
Wood River at Sutton
BDS at MUDECAS
Prep girls basketball
Wood River at Sutton
Heartland at Fillmore Central
Prep wrestling
Fillmore Central at Centennial quad
Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull triangular
