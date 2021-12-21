Prep bowling
Hastings
GRAND ISLAND — Hastings boys bowling dropped its dual to Northwest on Tuesday. The Vikings won 14-7.
Hastings was outscoring in the first game 845-730 and 1,007-667 in the second. Andrew Matties (167-166) and Lavon Handler (177-155) recorded the only two individual victories on the day for Hastings, both in game one.
Hastings did take the Baker games (best 2-of-3) 183-144.
Prep boys basketball
Cross County 59, Superior 48
SUPERIOR — Dane Miller paced the Wildcats with 18 points. Jacob Meyer added 15 points.
S-E-M 61, Franklin 22
SUMNER — Matt Ayres and Tucker Rose scored six points each for the Flyers, who surrendered double digits in scoring each quarter.
Friend 65, Exeter-Milligan 42
EXETER — Marcus Krupicka finished with 13 points and Michael Bartud added nine for the Timberwolves.
Prep girls basketball
No. 1 Elkhorn North 72, Hastings 52
ELKHORN — The Tigers lost one of their top defenders in KK Laux to injury early in the game. McKinsey Long coped with 15 points while Emma and Libby Landgren each chipped in 11 points for HHS.
SEM 40, Franklin 30
FRANKLIN — The Franklin girls basketball team fell to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40-30 on Tuesday. Abigail Yelken led the Flyers with 10 points, while Aaliiyah Wilsey and Bryanah Hindal added seven points. Bailey Lennemann chipped in with four points and Kaitlyn Schurman tallied two. Yelken added seven rebounds, and Hindal finished with five assists and eight steals.
E-M 51, Friend 24
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan defeated Friend 51-24 on Tuesday. Jasmine Turrubiates totaled a team-high 19 points, Cameran Jansky finished with 13, and Emma Olsen poured in six. Jozie Kanode tallied four points, while Savana Krupicka and Maddie Luzum ended with three points and two points, respectively.
Wood River 41, BDS 36
DAVENPORT — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley fell 41-36 against Wood River on Tuesday. Hannah Miller totaled 12 points to lead the Eagles. Malory Dickson poured in six points and Hanna Kadel had five. Taylor Sliva chipped in with four points, Ashley Schlegel recorded three, and Mariah Sliva, Hallie Hoins, and Hayley Sliva all tallied two.
