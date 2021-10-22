KEARNEY — The Hastings cross country team may not have had the firepower it has had at previous state meets, but that didn’t keep the Tigers from having a day to remember.
Four HHS runners competed at the state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club, and all four showed tremendous improvement from when they ran the same course at the UNK invite three weeks ago. The way the Tigers competed on Friday left Hastings head coach Scott Rosno giddy with excitement after the race.
“You come here, and 15 kids are going to walk away with that trinket, while the 16th kid could run the career race of their life. If you are into the sport, you look at that and you are so jazzed; a medal doesn’t define it. It’s all the pain and stuff leading up to it,” Rosno said.
“You just cross your fingers you don’t have to console kid for a bad race, and we didn’t have any (Friday).”
Running in the girls race for Hastings was Kelyn Henry Perlich and Reagan Shoemaker. Henry Perlich finished with a time of 22 minutes, 7 seconds, which was 28 seconds faster than her time at the UNK invite. And Shoemaker improved her time by 38 seconds, finishing the state race in 22:39. Rosno said both runners made great strides as the season progressed. Shoemaker started her cross country career thinking it would help her performance on the track, but she soon made it a sport she wanted to excel at.
“(Shoemaker) had by far the best summer of the girls this year. When a guys says he’s proud of her, it’s not because she made it to state, it’s because you planted the seed to grow the crop,” Rosno said. “Kelan went back and forth deciding between softball and cross and so she had a good summer but not a great summer, but her time was still greatly improved.”
On the boys side, a pair of young harriers represented the Tigers. Freshman Austin Carrera and sophomore Evan Struss. Like the girls, the HHS’ boys both shaved time off their performances at the UNK invite. Carrera’s run on Friday was 59 seconds faster than his run three weeks prior, and Struss trimmed his time by 58 seconds.
“It’s been a long draw for me as an old man because of the immaturity of our team and the goofiness and other things. But we went to the last two meets with just 12 boys — one senior, two juniors and the rest were all freshmen and sophomores. So, it’s exciting to see what they can do. A lot of them showed up (Friday) to watch, and hopefully that ignites the fire a little bit. It was a great day for all four of them.”
Rosno said he and the runners for HHS feel very pleased and blessed to have the days they did. He pointed out that not everyone leaves the state meet in such high spirits, thought it has seemed to be a trend for the Tigers in recent years.
The HHS head coach also got the chance to see the other city schools compete. He said he felt for the Hawkettes after Alayna Vargas had her race cut short by a knee injury, but he was glad to see STC’s Robert Hrnchir compete well. Rosno also made sure to mention how impressed he was by Luke Bonifas, who placed second for Adams Central.
“All in all, I thought it was a great day for Hastings,” Rosno said.
