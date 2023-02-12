GRAND ISLAND — After last week’s disappointing finish in the state duals tournament, Hastings head wrestling coach Nolan Laux wanted his team to perform to the level he knew it could in the Class B, District 3 tournament. And after two days of grueling competition, Laux was pleased with the way the Tigers responded.
Hastings finished second as district runner-up in the team race at Northwest, and the Tigers qualified eight wrestlers for this week’s individual state tournament in Omaha. Laux was hoping a couple more kids could punch their tickets to the state meet, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for HHS, with eight qualifiers and five district champions.
“Not a terrible day, overall,” the HHS coach said. “District tournament, you know crazy things can happen; we’re probably leaving a handful of kids home that we were hoping to get in, but we had a couple others that stepped. We ended with eight (qualifiers), and that’s a pretty good number.”
Most of the district champions for the Tigers are part of the senior core that has led the team all season. Braiden Kort, Tucker Adams, Cameron Brumbaugh, and Landon Weidner all brought home gold medals in their final district tournament.
Freshman Emmet Kelley also finished in first place at 106 pounds. Zane Thomsen (113), Jaden Meyer (145), and Zander Lockling (182) all placed fourth ini their respective weight classes, earning a trip to the state tournament in the process.
Laux said all of his kids were motivated to compete at a higher level this week, pushing each other throughout the week.
“We just came to the realization that last week wasn’t us. One weekend does not define a whole season; we had a very good season up to that point,” Laux said. “If you do that two weeks in a row, then that’s who you are. But, if you bounce back the next week, which I think we did a fairly good job of, the that’s a good step.”
Weidner, HHS’ 160-pounder, will head into the state tournament undefeated after going 40-0 on the year. In the district meet, he notched wins via tech fall, pin, and major decision, with a 10-0 victory coming in the district championship match.
Weidner, who claimed the state championship at 152 pounds last season, is one of two HHS wrestlers to have advanced to the finals last season. Braiden Kort finished second last year, as well as the previous two years, and is eyeing the top of the podium at state after Saturday’s first-place finish. Like Weidner, Kort (120) finished the district tourney with a pin, major decision, and a tech fall.
Both Adams (126) and Brumbaugh (132) notched two pins each before winning the district championship match with a decision. Kelley cruised through his district competition, recording pins in 1 minute, 2 seconds, 53 seconds, and 40 seconds.
The Tigers were very close to sending a total of 11 wrestlers to state, as three HHS wrestlers — Elijah Johnson (152), Kelyn Jones (220), and Blaine Hamik (285) lost in the heartbreak round, just one win from qualifying.
Adams Central placed 11th in the team race and did not qualify anyone for the state tournament. The Patriots’ Matthew Mousel, 126-pounder, recorded the only team points for AC, advancing as far as the third round of consolations, just one win shy of making it to the heartbreak round.
According to the NSAA website, the last time Adams Central did not have a state qualifier was 1994.
With only a few days before the Tigers leave for Omaha, Laux said practice this week won’t be too different from the last couple of weeks. For those Tigers making their first trip to the state tournament, Laux said his group of seniors have been helpful in getting the rookies prepared for the bright lights of Omaha.
“When you have guys to look up to, it’s easier to stay clam and not freak out under the bright lights and just perform,” Laux said.
B-4 district
OGALLALA — Minden ended its district tournament in fifth place as a team and pushed six wrestlers through to the state meet.
Koltdyn Heath (126 pounds) and Daulton Kuehn (285) were crowned champions in their respective weight classes while Harrison Reed (113) and Orrin Kuehn (138) were bronze medalists.
Cade Harsin (120) and Braxton Janda (182) survived consolation semifinals to punch their tickets.
C-1 district
ALBION — Fillmore Central won the district championship with seven wrestlers placing in the top three of their brackets.
Top-ranked 138-pounder and defending state champion Alexander Schademann eased through his bracket with two pins and a major decision to remain unbeaten on the season. He is now 51-0.
Aiden Hinrichs won at 145 pounds and Jackson Turner at 182. Hinrichs joined the 150-win club during the tournament.
Markey Hinrichs (285) and Travis Meyer (126) were runners-up. Dylan Gewecke (132) and Treven Stassines (160) took home bronze.
C-2 district
NORFOLK — Superior’s Hayden Neeman won the 132-pound title with a tech fall, pin and decision. Teammates Holden McDonald (120) and Kyler Boyles (160) finished in fourth place to earn state tournament berths.
C-3 district
CENTRAL CITY — Tycen Breckner was one of three Doniphan-Trumbull wrestler’s to qualify for state after winning the 195-pound title in Central City. After a pin and a major decision on Friday, Breckner eked out a 4-3 decision in the semifinals and a 9-7 score in the final.
Zachary Burkey (126) and Chase Groff (132) placed fourth after surviving the heartbreak round.
South Central’s Rowan Jarosik won the 126-pound bracket with two tech falls and a pin. Jarosik, who improved to 38-8 during his sophomore campaign, will be joined by teammate Connor Rempe in Omaha after the 120-pounder clinched a bronze medal.
D-1 district
PENDER — Wilcox-Hildreth qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament. Gavin Patterson led the Falcons with a runner-up finish in the 106-pound bracket. He won an exciting semifinal in sudden victory fashion.
Brody Patterson (126) ended his tournament with back-to-back sudden victories, and ended in third place alongside Graiden Ritner (132).
D-2 district
OXFORD — Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn will head to state unbeaten at 47-0 as he won the 132-pound bracket at Southern Valley. Kuehn’s elusive gold medal remains within reach after a pin in 42 seconds in the semifinals and a second-period pin in the finals.
Fellow Blue Devil Hunter Fredrickson is heading to Omaha as well, qualifying at 182 pounds. Fredrickson won his semifinal 10-0 before losing 9-6 in the finals.
D-3 district
HEBRON — Thayer Central improved from its state duals performance a week ago and sent five Titans into the individual state tournament. They finished in fourth place as district host.
Triston Wells (120), Gunner Mumford (170) and Cameron Schulte (182) were district champions. Cole Vorderstrasse was the 195-pound runner-up as was Colter Sinn at 106 pounds.
Mumford remains undefeated on the season at 46-0 after sealing three first-period pins and a major decision.
Franklin’s Kyler Carraher and Grant Haussermann avoided heartbreak on Saturday and clinched spots in Omaha with a pair of fourth-place finishes.
Carraher scored a single escape point in his consolation semifinal to beat Meridian’s Carter Haverluck 1-0.
Sutton freshman Korey Poppe pinned Franklin’s Carter Trambly in the 106-pound heartbreak round to reach his first state tournament.
