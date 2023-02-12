021323Adams.jpg
Hastings' Tucker Adams wrestles Wahoo's Grady Meyer in the 126-pound championship match in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.

 Nick Blasnitz/Tribune

GRAND ISLAND — After last week's disappointing finish in the state duals tournament, Hastings head wrestling coach Nolan Laux wanted his team to perform to the level he knew it could in the Class B, District 3 tournament. And after two days of grueling competition, Laux was pleased with the way the Tigers responded. 

Hastings finished second as district runner-up in the team race at Northwest, and the Tigers qualified eight wrestlers for this week's individual state tournament in Omaha. Laux was hoping a couple more kids could punch their tickets to the state meet, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for HHS, with eight qualifiers and five district champions.

021323Brumbaugh2.jpg
Hastings' Cameron Brumbaugh wrestles Boston Irish of Cozad in the 132-pound championship match in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.
021323Weidner.jpg
Landon Weidner (Hastings), attempts to earn back points against Hayden Russman of Cozad in the 160-pound championship match in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.
021323Kort2.jpg
In the 120-pound championship match in the Class B, District 3 tournament, Hastings' Braiden Kort wrestles Cozad's Bryson Bussinger at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.
021323Kelley.jpg
Emmet Kelley, of Hastings, wrestles Kaleb Keiper (Northwest) in the 106-pound championship match in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.
021323Laux.jpg
Hastings head coach Nolan Laux gives instructions during a match in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.
