Landon Weidner (Hastings), attempts to earn back points against Hayden Russman of Cozad in the 160-pound championship match in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.
GRAND ISLAND — After last week's disappointing finish in the state duals tournament, Hastings head wrestling coach Nolan Laux wanted his team to perform to the level he knew it could in the Class B, District 3 tournament. And after two days of grueling competition, Laux was pleased with the way the Tigers responded.
Hastings finished second as district runner-up in the team race at Northwest, and the Tigers qualified eight wrestlers for this week's individual state tournament in Omaha. Laux was hoping a couple more kids could punch their tickets to the state meet, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for HHS, with eight qualifiers and five district champions.
"Not a terrible day, overall," the HHS coach said. "District tournament, you know crazy things can happen; we're probably leaving a handful of kids home that we were hoping to get in, but we had a couple others that stepped. We ended with eight (qualifiers), and that's a pretty good number."
Most of the district champions for the Tigers are part of the senior core that has led the team all season. Braiden Kort, Tucker Adams, Cameron Brumbaugh, and Landon Weidner all brought home gold medals in their final district tournament.
Freshman Emmet Kelley also finished in first place at 106 pounds. Zane Thomsen (113), Jaden Meyer (145), and Zander Lockling (182) all placed fourth ini their respective weight classes, earning a trip to the state tournament in the process.
Laux said all of his kids were motivated to compete at a higher level this week, pushing each other throughout the week.
"We just came to the realization that last week wasn't us. One weekend does not define a whole season; we had a very good season up to that point," Laux said. "If you do that two weeks in a row, then that's who you are. But, if you bounce back the next week, which I think we did a fairly good job of, the that's a good step."
Weidner, HHS' 160-pounder, will head into the state tournament undefeated after going 40-0 on the year. In the district meet, he notched wins via tech fall, pin, and major decision, with a 10-0 victory coming in the district championship match.
Weidner, who claimed the state championship at 152 pounds last season, is one of two HHS wrestlers to have advanced to the finals last season. Braiden Kort finished second last year, as well as the previous two years, and is eyeing the top of the podium at state after Saturday's first-place finish. Like Weidner, Kort (120) finished the district tourney with a pin, major decision, and a tech fall.
Both Adams (126) and Brumbaugh (132) notched two pins each before winning the district championship match with a decision. Kelley cruised through his district competition, recording pins in 1 minute, 2 seconds, 53 seconds, and 40 seconds.
The Tigers were very close to sending a total of eight wrestlers to state, as three HHS wrestlers — Elijah Johnson (152), Kelyn Jones (220), and Blaine Hamik (285) lost in the heartbreak round, just one win from qualifying.
Adams Central placed 11th in the team race and did not qualify anyone for the state tournament. The Patriots' Matthew Mousel, 126-pounder, recorded the only team points for AC, advancing as far as the third round of consolations, just one win shy of making it to the heartbreak round.
According to the NSAA website, the last time Adams Central did not have a state qualifier was 1994.
With only a few days before the Tigers leave for Omaha, Laux said practice this week won't be too different from the last couple of weeks. For those Tigers making their first trip to the state tournament, Laux said his group of seniors have been helpful in getting the rookies prepared for the bright lights of Omaha.
"When you have guys to look up to, it's easier to stay clam and not freak out under the bright lights and just perform," Laux said.
