Following the departure of two longtime coaches, Hastings High announced Wednesday morning it had filled the vacancies.
Replacing Scott Rosno as cross country coach will be Christy Kruetzer, who has served as an assistant for the Tigers the last four seasons. Kreutzer is a mah teacher at the high school.
Pending school board approval, Liz Vanderpool is set to take the reins of the girls basketball program after assisting the Tigers for the last 10 years under Greg Mays.
Mays announced his resignation in late March to pursue other passions, including more research into the history of prep sports in Nebraska.
Vanderpool, who like Mays teaches English, played two seasons at Nebraska Wesleyan after a stint at Western State Colorado in Gunnison, Colorado.
