Hastings High opened Thursday night's wrestling dual against Class A No. 7 Grand Island with seven straight victories and never looked back in a 40-20 victory.

Tucker Adams kicked off the Class B No. 3 Tigers' win with a 2-0 decision over Kaden Harder at 126 pounds. Cameron Brumbaugh followed with a first-period pin at 132, then Drake Anderson scored a major decision at 138.

