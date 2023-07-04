Colorado River Tijuana
Augustin Rodriguez gets hoses ready on the back of his water truck as he delivers at a home across the street from a large sign that reads “conserve water,” in Spanish May 9 in Tijuana, Mexico. Among the last cities downstream to receive water from the shrinking Colorado River, Tijuana is staring down a water crisis.

 Gregory Bull/AP

TIJUANA, Mexico — Luis Ramirez leapt onto the roof of his bright blue water truck to fill the plastic tank that by day’s end would empty into an assortment of buckets, barrels and cisterns in 100 homes.

It was barely 11 a.m. and Ramirez had many more stops to make on the hilly, grey fringes of Tijuana, a sprawling, industrial border city in northwestern Mexico where trucks or “pipas” like Ramirez’s provide the only drinking water for many people.

