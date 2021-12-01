HEBRON — Graduation hit the Thayer Central boys basketball team hard after last season. The Titans graduated six seniors, which accounted for 84.2 percent of the team’s points.
Andrew Heinrichs, Luke Wiedel and Trey Fischer were Thayer Central’s top three scorers, each averaging 15.8, 14.5, and 9.1 points per game respectively. But now, the Titans will have to turn to some of its younger talent for production.
Junior Grant Wiedel is the leading returning scorer from last year, having scored 4.6 points per game. The next two leading scorers back for this season are sophomores Jayden Hissong and Will Heitmann.
Schedule
Dec — 2, at Belleville-Republic Co.; 4, at Lawrence-Nelson; 7, vs. Diller-Odell; 11, vs. Fairbury; 17, at Heartland; 21, vs. Wilber-Clatonia; 28, Thayer Central holiday tourney
Jan — 6, vs. Superior; 8, vs. Deshler; 14, at Sutton; 15, vs. Milford; 18, at Friend; 22, at Sandy Creek; 25, vs. Tri County; 28, at Centennial; 29, vs. David City; 31, at SNC tourney
Feb — 8, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 11, vs. Southern; 18, vs. Fillmore Central
