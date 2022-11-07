Todd Allen Tobler was born October 25, 1972, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He was the second child born to Donna Tompkins and Terry Tobler.
Todd sadly departed this earthly life on October 23, 2022 at the age of 49. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Todd was survived by his girlfriend and love of his life, Maria McKinight; parents, Jerry and Sharon Tobler and Donna Deaton-Tompkins; brother, Brian Tobler and girlfriend Laurie Vsetecka; sister, Tara (Travis) Hurley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rhonda and Victor Tobler, Jeanne (Rose) Deaton and step-father, Al Tompkins.
Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 12, at 3:30 p.m. at Juniata Community Church in Juniata.
