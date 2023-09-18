APTOPIX Saints Panthers Football


Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu celebrates after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game Monday in Charlotte, N.C.

 Jacob Kupferman/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Jones Jr. is making the most of his elevation from the Saints’ practice squad, while Chris Olave continues to make plays for unbeaten New Orleans.

Jones ran for two touchdowns, rookie Blake Grupe kicked two field goals and the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 20-17 on Monday night, improving to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

