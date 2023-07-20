APTOPIX Extreme Weather North Carolina

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on July 19 in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather.

 Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

The fallout from a Pfizer factory being damaged by a tornado could put even more pressure on already-strained drug supplies at U.S. hospitals, experts say.

Wednesday’s tornado touched down near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and ripped up the roof of a Pfizer factory that makes nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, according to the drugmaker.

0
0
0
0
0