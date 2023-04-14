Chuck Heeman’s ownership of summer collegiate baseball franchises goes hand in hand with one of those Farmers Insurance commercials: Heeman knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two.
That’s why, following the conclusion of dragged out litigation with the Expedition League last spring and a summer spent in the fledgling Independence League, Heeman and his business partner and wife, Mayra, have done what’s best for the family business and carved out a new route once again in 2023.
The Heemans are going independent — “unaffiliated,” Chuck corrected to avoid confusion with the former league — with their two franchises, the Western Nebraska Pioneers and North Platte Plainsmen.
“This is a business and everything really comes down to sustaining that business,” Chuck, who has more than 25 years of experience in the sports industry, said from his office in North Platte last week.
The decision is primarily a cost-saving measure, but also a step to improve the player experience, he added.
It does, however, change the landscape of the Independence League, which was formed last year by seven teams defecting from the Expedition League, including the Hastings Sodbusters and Pioneers.
The collective volatile exit from the Expedition League was summed up in court last May.
The back-and-forth battle between the seven defectors and league commissioner Steve Wagner was essentially thrown out of court on May 11, 2022, by Rapid City judge Stacy Wickre, who ruled against an injunction and non-compete clause that allowed the Independence League to play its inaugural season last summer.
Heeman said there were by-laws in the contracts with the Independence League allowing for a clean exit.
“I need to emphasize it’s a totally different situation than when all of us left the Expedition League,” he said. “Every team has the right to drop out of the league if they so desire by a certain date in the fall. We did that, we parted amicably, we’re all still friends.”
The Heemans’ decision stemmed largely from league geography and travel expenses, and exposes one of the flaws left over from the Expedition League, which expanded into Idaho and Montana prior to its dissolution last fall.
Once upon a time, the Expedition League planned to monopolize the Midwest and rapidly expand with teams in places like Rapid City, South Dakota; Sheridan, Wyoming; Billings, Montana; and even into Iowa and Minnesota.
The Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), if not for being in a baseball town, were essentially set up to fail with their given distance from the rest of their league competitors.
The Mining City Tommyknockers (Butte, MT) did fail after Wagner’s son, Dane, was run out of town in 2021 following a player treatment scandal and numerous unpaid bills and unfulfilled promises, according to reports in the Montana Standard.
“I think the idea was to fill in with a couple of places out there, but it just never happened,” Heeman said.
Last season, the Spuds’ closest Independence League foes — Casper and Gem City (Laramie) — were 11 hours away. The year before in the Expedition League, Mining City was a mere seven hours away.
It was reminiscent of a team the Heemans once founded in the West Coast League close to a decade ago.
The Medford (Oregon) Rogues didn’t have an opponent nearer than five hours away and thus dropped affiliation to fill their schedule with teams closer by and positively affect their bottom line.
That’s effectively what the Heemans are doing now.
The Pioneers and Plainsmen will play schedules in conjunction, not as members, with the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Baseball League, which has teams in Colorado and now Kansas.
“A lot of it has to do with where the teams are,” Heeman said. “North Platte and Gering are right up against Colorado and Kansas... Where our teams were was a big concern, too.
“This isn’t a business where you’re making a ton of money, anyway. You’re kind of treading water from year to year and hoping you don’t have more than one or two rainouts, and your bus bill doesn’t go up too much for costs and things.”
The Heemans elected to fold their team in Casper after last season, which ended a five-plus-year run of the Horse-Heads.
That community, however, will retain a franchise as the ownership from Canyon County has moved the Spuds to Casper to be closer to rest of the Independence League and save costs in its own right.
“A lot of it was stress-based,” Heeman said of the decision to leave Wyoming. “We were running three teams. I remember the night of the championship in Gering and my wife and I just looked at each other like ‘This isn’t fun.’
“This is a business, but it should be a fun business. We’re not selling vacuum cleaners door to door, we’re providing fun for people. And it’s supposed to be fun for us.”
The Pioneers have provided most of the joy over the last five years, winning two championships (2018 & ‘23) and finishing as runner-up (2019) once during that span.
“If that team had not had the success it has, we would not be in business at all,” Heeman said of Western Nebraska. “We put a lot of money from that team into Aberdeen (S.D.) and Casper trying to sustain that.”
Aberdeen once housed the Hub City Hotshots, which were co-owned by the Heemans and Wagner under the guise that Wagner would eventually find permanent ownership in the Expedition League.
It never came to fruition, and the team collapsed following the 2019 campaign.
The same events nearly transpired in Pierre, S.D., where the Trappers franchise existed through the bitter end of the Expedition League.
“They were one of the last two teams standing,” said Jackson Bruce, the team’s general manager from 2018-21.
Bruce, a Pierre native, left the Trappers after disagreements with Wagner’s vision for the franchise as its owner, but has since helped reinstate summer collegiate baseball in the South Dakota capital.
In the last several months, Bruce has announced the Oahe Zap as one of the Independence League’s new members for 2023.
Oahe represents South Dakota’s Lake Oahe. Zap is a play on the electricity supplied by the Oahe Dam Powerhouse just north of Pierre.
The name honoring the region has been a hit, but so has bringing baseball back to town after Wagner was run out with “Sell the team!” chants at Hyde Stadium last summer.
“We knew there was an appetite for this again,” said Bruce, who partnered with owners both local and out of state for the purchase.
“They wanted new ownership, they knew we needed people in Pierre. They wanted us to be the Trappers still, but people are starting to latch on to the brand. We needed to separate ourselves from that anyway.”
Larry Price filled a similar void in Caldwell (just east of Boise) following the Spuds’ eastern retreat.
Price, a longtime pro baseball scout and member of the Idaho High School Baseball Hall of Fame, ensured the community wouldn’t miss a season of collegiate summer baseball.
In partnering with three other owners, Price helped form the Sawtooth Sockeyes, named for the Sawtooth mountain range and sockeye salmon common in the region.
“There’s a really good need for collegiate summer baseball with what the Spuds did here,” Price said last week. “With my connections and past experience coaching in the West Coast League, it was an opportunity for us to jump on it and we did.”
The Sockeyes will also be unaffiliated, much like the Pioneers and Plainsmen, but unlike those two have a 24-game contract to play games against Independence League foes Badlands (Dickinson, N.D.), Casper, Pierre (Oahe) and Spearfish (S.D.) this summer.
“I think the mayors of Caldwell and Casper are going to have a little wager on our series with Casper since they took the Spuds,” Price joked.
Sawtooth will play a majority of games against teams from California and the area surrounding Caldwell, and will participate in the Utah Marshall’s World Series at the end of July.
“There was a need for summer collegiate baseball here,” said Price.
“When the Canyon County Spuds became the Casper Spuds, there was a little bit of a hole there. People love their baseball and going to the games out here so we were able to provide that to the community without taking a summer off.”
Quick glance at the Independence League
Returning to the Independence League are charter members Hastings Sodbusters, Fremont Moo, Badlands Big Sticks, Spearfish Sasquatch and Nebraska (Omaha) Prospects; although, the Prospects are contracted with the league and not full members.
The league lost its teams in Laramie, Wyoming (Gem City Bison); Western Nebraska and North Platte.
There are now six full-time members, including Oahe (Pierre) and Casper.
The season’s first pitch is set for Monday, May 23. The Sodbusters will open at home with Fremont.
“I like the outlook of it, I like the schedule of it. I also just like the vibe of this league,” Bruce concluded. “Our league is determined to be better as a whole.”
