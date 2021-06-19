After three straight days of hot and humid conditions, bicyclists participating in Tour de Nebraska had a cooler ride Friday morning as they traveled from Red Cloud to Hastings as part of the tour.
The riders will be staying two nights in Hastings with sightseeing tours during the day.
About 400 riders from 15 different states made up the 33rd annual Tour de Nebraska. Charlie Schilling, the director of Tour de Nebraska, was grateful that the event was able to go this year after taking last year off.
“We are very excited to be in Hastings,” Schilling said. “We took the year off in 2020 because of the pandemic. We are grateful for everything. Our riding community is excited to be here. There is some wonderful shade at Chautauqua Park in which the weather has been over 100 degrees the past few days, so our riders consider it a premium. We have a lot of gratitude for the hospitality Hastings has given us.”
On Thursday, the riders were in Red Cloud as part of the tour. Battling the heat and humidity, they had the opportunity to start the day earlier than anticipated. The riders had an early breakfast at 5:30 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. and Schilling want to make sure they were well fed and ready to hit the road.
“With the warmer temperatures we had to move our normal breakfast time up. The goal was to get yourself nourished, healthy and especially hydrated,” Schilling said. “As the sun comes up be safe. Get on the road early and avoid the heat. We are trying to be smart about safety, health, being hydrated, and having cooler temperatures does help.”
Anjanette Bonham, executive director for the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is more than pleased to be a host for this event.
“We are super excited to share Hastings with them,” she said. “We can showcase our city with them, especially the ones who have not been here before, so this is the first time on their route. We have some plans for them that our community has worked together on, and so we are excited to show some Hastings hospitality.”
Plans called for riders to visit Steeple Brewing Co. in downtown Hastings Friday night. Saturday is a free day before the riders finish their tour Sunday, pedaling back to Kearney.
“To put Hastings, Nebraska, on the map is part of the memories on their tour,” Bonham said. “There is a bike route they can go on if they choose or they can explore our city. There is a group that will be taking the Naval Ammunition Depot bus tour that will be a part of the banquet night where First Street Brewing Co. is going to be hosting that with music and food trucks be provided for them.”
The riders began their journey in Kearney on Wednesday, heading to Alma for their first overnight stay and then on to Red Cloud on Thursday. The riders will log at least 219 miles for the week, plus any added miles they ride on day excursions out of Hastings on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.