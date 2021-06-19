Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.