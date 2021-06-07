After postponing the 2020 event due to the novel coronavirus disease, organizers and community leaders are grateful to re-launch 2021 Tour de Nebraska.
This year’s tour will be June 16-20 and will feature overnight communities in Kearney, Alma, Red Cloud and Hastings for over 400 riders and an additional 30 support staff and families.
The tour enters Tribland on June 17 with an overnight stop in Red Cloud. Riders go north on June 18 into Hastings with an extra day in Hastings on June 19.
This year has riders from 15 different states plus Canada.
Kearney will host campers at Yanney Park, which connects to the bike trails that explores the Upper and Lower Platte River.
Alma hospitality includes a local artist with Nashville ties and invites riders to see the 3 miles of trails along Harlan County Lake when they are not kayaking along the shore. Red Cloud invites fans of Willa Cather to see its museums and surrounding prairies.
Hastings will showcase Steeple Brewing Co. and First Street Brewing Co.
The extra day in Hastings lets visitors explore the surrounding community and take a Hastings History Bus Tour to learn about the Naval Ammunition Depot and to benefit the Hastings Museum.
This ride-or-shine event will be a festival of cycling, healthy living, Nebraska hospitality, including the rest stop communities, food and live music throughout the week.
“In our 33-year history, this is our first time in Kearney and Hastings. The communities have welcomed us and we are grateful for everyone’s support. This is a true Nebraska celebration we hope that it creates a lasting community impact,” Tour de Nebraska Director Charlie Schilling said.
Registration closed on June 1, but they did just open up a few spots if you want to register or need information: www.tourdenebraska.com.
