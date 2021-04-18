As road construction season gets under way, a few projects planned this year should benefit south Hastings.
City representatives provided updates about ongoing and planned projects, and answered questions during a town hall meeting sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Saturday morning at the Hastings Public Library.
The town hall focused on the First Ward, which comprises South Hastings.
Mayor Corey Stutte; First Ward Councilwomen Ginny Skutnik and Jeniffer Beahm; Chamber President Mikki Shafer; Hastings Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Michael Krings; and Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority and Business Improvement District, spoke to an audience of about 25 people.
Among upcoming projects discussed were quiet crossings along the BNSF Railway in the downtown area.
The hope is to start construction during 2021 on median barriers between Elm and Lincoln avenues near the BNSF Railway. There are currently no plans to close any crossings within that area.
Stutte said he hopes to have an item on a Hastings City Council meeting agenda in a few weeks to approve a contract with BNSF to let the quiet crossings construction contract.
The project will be split in phases.
Construction would occur this year and next year. The quiet crossings won’t be in effect until work at every crossing is completed.
The quiet crossings might lead to a rework of the one-way streets in downtown.
Also planned this construction season is the Nebraska Department of Road’s U.S. Highway 6 West project.
The project would replace the concrete on about 1.42 miles of J Street, from just west of Baltimore Avenue to just west of Elm Avenue. Concrete would be patched on U.S. 6 and U.S. 34 as needed. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps would be installed on South Burlington Avenue between the J Street intersection and South Street.
The city’s local match for the project is about $2 million.
Sidewalk improvements are included. Stutte said the project should start in the next few months.
“I don’t have an exact date for you, but they are looking to, basically, resurface South Burlington and Highway 6 west,” he said. “We’re looking forward to this.”
U.S. 6 and U.S. 34 is separate from the NDOT’s 2.47-mile proposed Hastings Southeast project that includes widening and repaving Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings. Hastings Southeast begins at the J Street curve and extends just east of Showboat Boulevard.
“I don’t know if any design ideas have changed there,” Stutte said of Hastings Southeast. “Everyone will know, I’m sure, when it happens because they’ll be out to talk about right-of-way when they’re ready to start moving forward with that.”
The current projection for the local share of Hastings Southeast is $8 million to $12 million, which would be in addition to the $2 million for U.S. 6 and U.S. 34.
There were several questions about sidewalks at specific locations, as well as extensions of the Pioneer Spirit Trail, in south Hastings.
Skutnik and Beahm recorded the sidewalk requests to share with city staff.
Extending the Pioneer Spirit Trail through South Hastings has been a priority as plans took shape for the trail following the renewal of the city’s half-cent sales tax in 2017.
When the council approved the city’s Walkability and Connectivity Plan two years ago, the six sections were placed on file in the order recommended by JEO consultants.
Highest-ranked among trail extensions is a three-phase section that starts at First Street and Colorado Avenue, follows Colorado Avenue to South Street and then mirrors the abandoned Union Pacific right-of-way to Pine Avenue.
Phase 2 would run south along Pine Avenue, west along F Street to Burlington Avenue.
Phase 3 continues west along F Street from Burlington Avenue, behind Lincoln Elementary using right-of-way that hasn’t been developed as a road, then north on Baltimore Avenue, west on E Street and north on Emerson Avenue.
The second-highest-ranked section is also largely in south Hastings, connecting Hastings Middle School to Brickyard Park. This leg would follow Marian Road to South Street, around the field in the southwest corner of the city, and connect to the trail in Brickyard Park.
Speaking about development and redevelopment in Hastings, Krings, Chick and Shafer spoke about the importance of having a comprehensive knowledge of available properties, including those in south Hastings.
“The main thing we need is understanding of what properties are available in our community and who those people are that own them,” Krings said. “That’s really where our challenge lies.”
Chick said it also comes down to having an interested property on the other side.
“One thing about community redevelopment, or economic development, you have to have businesses or individuals who want to spend money,” Chick said. “It’s not that we are reactionary, but without those individuals or companies that are interested in investing in a particular site or a particular area it’s very difficult for us to push forward any developments.”
There were also several questions on Saturday about code enforcement as it pertains to nuisance properties. Stutte said such properties are addressed on complaint-driven process.
He said City Administrator Dave Ptak recently approved the request for a code enforcement officer, who will be part of the Development Services Department.
“We also don’t necessarily have the type of manpower we need to be proactive,” Stutte said. “That’s really why we’re looking at this code enforcement officer, to basically be moved into development services and take a more proactive role in looking at these issues.”
Skutnik praised the work of the city’s existing community service officers, saying they are doing everything they can.
“So they are doing a wonderful job with what they can,” she said. “It’s just I think we need a little more.”
