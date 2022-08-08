DEWEESE — The sounds of roaring engines and metal crashing on metal will resound from this small town Saturday and Sunday, letting the world know the Deweese Festival is under way.
Saturday brings the Dave Babcock Memorial Antique Tractor Pull beginning at 11 a.m. Weigh-in starts at 10.
Competitors will be pulling with the Little Red Sled. Concessions will be available.
Sunday’s schedule is anchored by the Keith Hansen Memorial Demolition Derby starting at 2 p.m.
Check-in runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the pit meeting starts at 1:30. The competition will follow Wreckless Promotion rules with trophies and prizes awarded in the Limited Weld, Bonestock and Old School classes. Kids Powerwheels competition also is planned for children age 10 and under.
Admission will be charged, and concessions will be available. The Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association will provide shuttles between town and the demo grounds to help ease parking congestion.
At 4 p.m., a take-out-only chicken dinner will be served by J&P Catering and the Deweese Community Club from the Deweese Community Building.
Turtle races begin 6 p.m. on the basketball court at the park.
The Community Club is sponsoring the weekend.
