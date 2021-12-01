For the first time in 27 years, there will be a new head coach of the Adams Central wrestling team. Dan Lonowski totaled nearly 300 dual victories during his time at Adams Central, but when he took over the girls wrestling program at AC, it opened the door for Chris Trampe to take over the reins.
Trampe will lead a Patriot team that brings back two state qualifiers from last season. The new head coach said the team will rely on the experience of the veterans while the young grapplers grow in their time on the mat during the year.
"This season we will look to see improvement each week," Trampe said. "We have a good mix of some veteran varsity guys in our lineup and some fresh faces to the varsity team. Our goal is to be a competitive and confident team by February."
The Patriots had a medalist in Braiden Kort last season, but the two-time runner-up finisher transferred to Hastings High for his junior season. But Adams Central will benefit from the experience earned in Omaha by Tyler Pavelka and Justin Barbee. Pavelka will reclaim his spot at the 285-pound weight class, while Barbee, a junior, will look to compete at 120 pounds.
"Tyler Pavelka returns for his senior season and Justin Barbee comes back after qualifying last year. Kayleb Saurer has been close to qualifying the past two seasons and looks to take that next step," the first-year coach said.
Saurer was just one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament, and senior James Babcock (152) saw his season cut short last year due to an injury.
Those veterans will do their best to help the young guys and newcomers get into position to contribute to the team. Sophomores Tayte Rogers (126) and Michael Mertens (132), junior Nathan Meith (138), and seniors Tristen Klinger (132) and Evan Schumm (145) earned letters last year, but they're looking to take the next step this season.
"Our young guys will need to stay the course throughout the season," Trampe said. "Our veteran guys will be asked to step into leadership roles that are new to them. Each student-athlete on our team is ready to embrace these challenges and prove themselves on the mat."
Adams Central begins its season Thursday with a home dual against Central City. The Patriots will host three duals in addition to its home invite, which will take part on Feb. 4, 2022. AC will compete in the B-1 district tournament on Feb. 11-12, 2022. That meet will be held in Nebraska City.
Dec — 2, vs. Central City; 4, at Cozad; 9, vs. Holdrege; 11, at Crete invite; 14, at Fairbury; 18, at Kearney Catholic duals; 27, at Ord Holiday Duals
Jan — 7-8, at High Plains invite; 15, at Gothenburg Duals; 18, at Aurora tri; 22, at John Higgins invite; 25, vs. Northwest; 29, at Central Conference meet
Feb — 4, Adams Central invite
We need our guys to come to practice hungry everyday. If they keep putting in the effort we have seen so far, they will do some great things this year.
