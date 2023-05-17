The Tri-City Street Rods organization has announced that $10,000 in profits from this year's annual auto exhibition in February are being donated to Crossroads Mission Avenue locations in Grand Island and Hastings.
This year's event at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island marked the club's 50th anniversary, with proceeds earmarked for Crossroads. A check presentation was planned for Wednesday at the Hastings location.
