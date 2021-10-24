Tribland bands earn high marks at state contest
Several Tribland high school marching bands earned either superior or excellent ratings Saturday at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association’s state marching competition in Kearney.
The Hastings High School band earned a superior, or “1” rating, while St. Cecilia, Adams Central, Minden and Fillmore Central all earned excellent, or “2,” ratings.
All the area bands competed at Kearney High School.
The NSBA state contest marks the close of the competition season for high school bands with their field shows.
Nebraska bands competed Saturday at Kearney High; at Seacrest Field in Lincoln; and at Buell Stadium in Omaha.
Gunfire exchange
OMAHA — An Omaha police officer exchanged gunfire Friday afternoon with a suspect in the theft of catalytic converters, but neither the officer nor the 17-year-old youth he was pursuing were struck by the bullets.
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to the Tranquility Pointe Apartments for a 911 call that two males were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot. The caller provided a description of the suspect vehicle and two of its occupants.
As officers approached the suspect vehicle, three males exited it and began to run with officers in foot pursuit. One suspect fired multiple rounds. Police say body camera footage shows the suspecting emerging from a tree line pointing the firearm directly at the officer. The officer fired three rounds.
The teen fell to the ground and threw his firearm to his side after being given verbal commands by police. He was taken into custody without further incident. Three other male suspects were also located and taken into custody.
Fire at prison sends 1 to hospital
LINCOLN — A fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn’t known as of early Saturday afternoon, said Fire Chief Dave Engler.
Details about damages and the cause of the fire also were not immediately available.
The State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate since it occurred at a state facility.
