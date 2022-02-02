Projects and organizations in several Tribland communities will benefit from a round of grants announced Tuesday by Nebraska Tourism.
A total of $603,984.50 is is being awarded for 65 purposes in the combined application cycle of the state’s Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant programs.
In all, 76 applications were received and $1,503,051.54 in funding was requested.
Grantees are selected by a committee of grant reviewers from the public and private sectors and citizens at large.
“The purpose of the grant program is to help communities throughout the state market their destination or event to potential travelers,” said John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, in a news release. “It was exciting to see some new places and events applying or trying out something new this year, and we’re excited to see the impact it has on tourism in Nebraska.”
The Crane Trust, a nonprofit habitat conservation group that operates the nature and visitor center at the Interstate 80 Alda exit north of Juniata, will receive $11,000 for promotion of the Spring Migration Tour celebrating the annual return of sandhill cranes to the region.
The Red Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hastings Museum both will receive $9,750 for marketing promotions.
Additional grants for Tribland causes include:
— $8,696.25 to The Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud for promotion of the National Willa Cather Center there
— $8,250 to the Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation in Minden for marketing promotions
— $4,000 to Hastings PFLAG for promotion of the Hastings Pride 2022 event
— $1,500 for promotion of Kool-Aid Days in Hastings
The complete list of grant awards is available at visitnebraska.com/press-releases/nebraska-tourism-announces-tourism-grant-recipients-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.