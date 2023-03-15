Widespread overnight rain may give way to snowfall propelled by howling northerly winds by Thursday morning, reminding Triblanders that winter’s still with us.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office had Hastings and Tribland just outside the area for a winter weather advisory that follows the Interstate 80 corridor through south central Nebraska and will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, central and much of north central and northeastern Nebraska were under a winter storm warning set to take effect at the same time. In eastern locations,that warning extends into Friday’s early morning hours.
The Loup City and Ord areas were in line to receive 2-5 inches of snow.
While Tribland was predicted to receive no more than an inch of snowfall, with rain changing to snow by the early daylight hours on Thursday, whatever precipitation is present may be driven by winds gusting up to 48 miles per hour throughout Thursday morning, afternoon and evening, bringing single-digit wind chill factors by the evening hours.
The combination of snow and wind could cause periods of reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions, NWS stated in a set of storm briefing materials updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Windy conditions appear set to persist throughout Friday and Saturday and produce subzero wind chills overnight into Saturday and again into Sunday.
Monday will be the first official day of spring.
