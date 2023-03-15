Widespread overnight rain may give way to snowfall propelled by howling northerly winds by Thursday morning, reminding Triblanders that winter’s still with us.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office had Hastings and Tribland just outside the area for a winter weather advisory that follows the Interstate 80 corridor through south central Nebraska and will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

