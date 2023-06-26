Two writers whose work is featured in Tribland newspapers won awards in the 2023 Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest.
Freelance columnist Carla Post of Ayr and freelance reporter and columnist Lori Potter of Kearney won multiple awards in the contest, which was judged by professionals in California, Colorado, Ohio and Maine.
This year's contest attracted 109 entries. Thirty-three first-place winners were forwarded to the national competition, which is hosted by the National Federation of Press Women.
Post won second place for a feature story, "Nebraska artist finds her place on the farm," that appeared in the Midwest Messenger; and for columns, "Now and Then: Tales of a Windmill," and "Juxtaposition: Can you spell it," that appeared in the Blue Hill Leader. She also won third place for a history piece, "Massive steam engine could be dangerous," that appeared in the Midwest Messenger.
Potter won first place for a news or feature photo, single photo, "Cranes painted on Kearney water towers," that appeared in the Kearney Hub; a photo essage, "Eagle covered, release, ready to make friends," that appeared in the Kearney Hub; and a feature story with photos, "Tiny Heartthrob," posted by the Flatwater Free Press, that appeared in the Hastings Tribune and other publications.
Potter won second place for several stories and columns published by the Kearney Hub and Flatwater Free Press; third place for one her "Potter's Wheel" columns that now appears in the Minden Courier, as well as photos and a story that appeared in the Kearney Hub; and honorable mention for a history piece that ran in Successful Farming Magazine and a column that appeared in the Kearney Hub.
