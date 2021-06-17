Top performers among more than 150 of the state’s most successful high school-aged rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will continue to lock horns vying for top spots in 13 events at the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo Saturday on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Now in its 15th year in Hastings, the competition serves to thin the herd of hopefuls to four finalists in each division. Those placing among the top four advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln on July 18-24.
Featured events include: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole pending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.
The competition, which kicked off Thursday, continues today, with the Top 10 finishers in each event squaring off in short round action starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Finals event is the culmination of 27 regular season rodeos.
Festivities include the crowning of the 2021-22 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen prior to Finals action Saturday.
Tribland locals who qualified for the three-day event included Trey Vance of Inavale, boys cutting; Tymerie Steinhauer of Sutton, barrel racing; Sage Dieter of Alma, team roping; and Wyatt Hajny of Nelson, steer wrestling.
Among those absent from the action is Thayne Kimbrough, 17, of Ohiowa, who will watch from the sidelines after tearing his meniscus and undergoing surgery following his final regular season high school rodeo performance earlier this month. He was set to compete in team roping and tie-down roping in what would have been his third appearance at state.
For Dieter, 16, who teams with partner Jasper Neal in team roping, the competition represents his first go-around at state rodeo. In training since he “could sit up and see,” he’ll look to make an impression in the ring on his younger brothers, Trytan, 14, and Trigg, 10, showing how anything is possible with the right work ethic.
“You practice every day and keep your head up whenever you lose,” he said. “I listen to everybody that’s trying to help me get better.
“I do my best when they (his brothers) are watching so that they’ll want to get better.”
Working on the family farm near Inavale has helped Vance, 15, prepare for his first state rodeo appearance. A 4-H member since age 8, he placed fifth three weeks ago competing in the boys cutting event at the Thedford High School Rodeo.
Whatever success he may enjoy at state will have more to do with his horse, Miracle, a 17-year-old Red Roan, than himself, he said. The borrowed horse is well versed in rodeo competition.
“She’s fun to ride,” he said. “We kind of had to get used to each other. She’s kind of gotten used to me and how I sit on her and ride her.”
For his part, he’ll look to stay focused in the big show, utilizing those instincts inherited from his grandpa, Larry Vance, a one-time cutting horse trainer, and father, T.J. Vance.
“My dad has been my biggest influence,” he said. “He has helped me learn from mistakes and work on my horse.”
He’ll have plenty of granola bars at the ready during the three-day competition as he looks to ward off those nerves that tend to follow most competitors into the ring.
“Whenever I get nervous, I try to eat something and it usually helps,” he said. “I’ll try my best and hopefully do well. If you don’t do anything terribly wrong, you should get a good score.”
Like many of his competitors, Hajny, 16, has been indirectly preparing himself for rodeo competition since he was “old enough to walk,” he said. The bulldogger will change hats this year following what he considered a less-than-acceptable showing at state in team roping last year.
"I just need to get a good start and focus on a good head catch, slow everything down, remember my fundamentals, and not skip any steps,” he said. “It’s all a game that everybody is good at — some people have good days, some have bad days.
“The only thing that matters when you go into the arena is that steer. You need to just do your job, treat it like a business run, and go in there with a mindset that you’re going to win. I need to focus mainly on what I need to do, how I need to do it, and just make it muscle memory.”
Competing on Dagger, his 14-year-old American quarterhorse, he plans to “block out everything but that run at that point and time” when he backs into the box to compete. Once he’s finished, he’ll be rooting on his fellow competitors, many of whom he’s befriended at various rodeos through the years.
“Most of them are my buddies,” he said. “We support each other and wish each other well.
“It (steer wrestling) is nothing like other events. No matter who you are, where you’re from or what you believe in, we’re all family.”
