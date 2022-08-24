Several Tribland musicians are among the 100 members of The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band for 2022.
The band opens its marching season Sept. 8 when the UNK Lopers football team plays Pittsburg State at Foster Field in Kearney. Brian Alber serves as director.
In addition to all Loper home football games, the band will perform in the UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney. Other scheduled performance include the Harvest of Harmony Parade Oct. 1 in Grand Island; the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22; and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.
Show themes for this year include music from "The Phantom of the Opera" and "How to Train Your Dragon."
Participating Triblanders, listed by hometown, include:
Hastings: Shannon Armstrong, Courtney Beave, Tyler Clay, Breanna Groves, Ashley Hein
