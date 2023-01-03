Seven Tribland residents received degrees following the fall 2022 semester at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
The names of the graduates, listed by home address and with the earned degree noted, follow:
On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
Seven Tribland residents received degrees following the fall 2022 semester at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
The names of the graduates, listed by home address and with the earned degree noted, follow:
Davenport: Sera Johnson, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences
Fairmont: Margaret J. Maffin, bachelor of science in nursing
Franklin: Courtney D. Meade, bachelor of science in nursing; MaKayla M. Weiss, bachelor of science in health professions
Hastings: Alexa J. Brodrick, bachelor of science in nursing; Amber D. Pavelka, bachelor of science in nursing
Milligan: Megan J. Johnson, master of science in nursing
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.