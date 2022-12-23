Numerous Tribland residents graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney following the fall 2022 semester.
Winter commencement was Dec. 16 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The graduates are listed here by address, followed by degree earned, major and honors.
Alma: Hallie Snyder, bachelor of arts in education, art education (honorable mention)
Blue Hill: Amy Case, bachelor of science, social work (honorable mention)
Clay Center: Brittany Godtel, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education (honorable mention)
Doniphan: Alexandra Kentner, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Kaleb Pfeifer, bachelor fine arts, visual communication and design
Edgar: Luke Searle, bachelor of science, business administration; Jessica Shipley, master of arts, history; Kaylee Yost, bachelor of science, sociology (honorable mention)
Exeter: Brian Murphy, master of arts, history
Fairmont: Simone Marget, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive
Giltner: Kylie Schwab, bachelor of science, journalism
Harvard: Raven Sanders, bachelor of science in education, middle level education mathematics
Hastings: Alexis Brouillette, bachelor of science, social work; Abby Gleason, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Ashley Hawes, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education (summa cum laude); Darren Heil, master of arts, English; Jenna Hermann, master of arts in education, art education; Nicole Hollister, master of arts in education, special education; Joseph Keele, bachelor of science in education, biology education (cum laude); Isabella Nicolarsen, bachelor of science, business administration; Tate Pfeifer, bachelor of science, exercise science (honorable mention); Sara Rosno, bachelor of arts in education, middle level education English language arts (summa cum laude); Will Rosno, bachelor of science, applied computer science (summa cum laude); Leah Smith, bachelor of science, advertising and public relations; John Wheeler, master of arts in education, school principalship 7-12
Hebron: Haley Huhman, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education and health and physical education; Brinley Linton, bachelor of science, psychology and criminal justice
Juniata: Allison Pell, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive; Erikka Rhodes, bachelor of arts in education, special education; Eden Young, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education
Lawrence: Micah Dolnicek, bachelor of arts in education, social science education
Minden: Alexis Bloomfield, mster of science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Jonas Hansen, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Erin Lempka, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education (summa cum laude)
Red Cloud: Samantha McDole, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction
Sutton: Benjamin Andres, bachelor of science, business administration (summa cum laude); Nicole Keenan, master of science in education, school counseling elementary PK-8; Savannah Schurman, bachelor of science, interior design
