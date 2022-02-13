Nebraska PGA honors
Lochland Country Club was named facility of the year by the Nebraska section PGA, per a release by the organization over the weekend.
Lochland, the 18-hole private course just north of Hastings, hosted a number of NGA and PGA events in 2021, including the U.S. Amateur qualifier and Nebraska Men’s Amateur Championship and Cup matches.
Blue Devils get past Bertrand
BERTRAND — Tyson Denkert scored 20 points for the Class D-1 No. 6 Blue Devils (18-3) in their 47-31 win Saturday. Lane Kelley added nine points, Jravin Suck had seven, Eli Jensen and Joel Katsberg four apiece, and Taten Uden three.
Bobcats blow past Flyers
BLUE HILL — Blue Hill (13-9) scored 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 62-40 victory Saturday.
Franklin’s (3-16) Josh Cooper scored 13 points and Josh Cooper added 10. Tucker Rose tallied seven.
No stats were available for the Bobcats.
Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75
AMES, Iowa — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska on Sunday.
Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).
Murray had 24 first-half points and Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 10 to lead Iowa to a 53-25 lead at intermission. Murray topped his career high on a driving layup with 5:28 remaining in the game, giving the Hawkeyes an 86-63 lead. He subbed out with 3:23 to go. His previous high was 35 points, set four times, including twice as a freshman.
Last time out in a 110-87 win over Maryland, Murray and Jordan Bohannon became the first Iowa duo to score 30 in the same game since Bruce King (36) and Scott Thompson (30) did it against Michigan in 1976. Bohannon, the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in 3-pointers, sank 10 of 16 from beyond the arc against the Terrapins.
Sandfort finished with 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Kris Murray, the twin brother of Keegan, added 12 points and seven boards off the bench. Bohannon hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.
Derrick Walker had 14 points and six rebounds to pace Nebraska (7-18, 1-13). Bryce McGowens added 11 points, while reserve Eduardo Andre scored 10.
Iowa stays home to host Michigan on Thursday. Nebraska returns home to host Maryland on Friday.
Mayo scores 21 to lift S. Dakota St. past Omaha 82-61
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo matched his season high with 21 points as South Dakota State extended its win streak to 14 games, romping past Omaha 82-61 on Saturday.
Douglas Wilson had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (23-4, 14-0 Summit League). Luke Appel added 12 points. Baylor Scheierman had eight rebounds and six assists.
Nick Ferrarini had 14 points for the Mavericks (4-22, 3-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Darrius Hughes added 11 points. Frankie Fidler had 10 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 95-86 on Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.