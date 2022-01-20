Prep wrestling
Hastings
McCOOK — Hastings defeated McCook 64-6 on Thursday. Cameron Brumbaugh pinned his opponent in the 113-pound match, while Hunter Anderson (120), Braiden Kort (126), Markus Miller (132), Landon Weidner (152), Jeret Frerichs (170), and Zander Lockling (182) all also recorded pins. Blake Kile (145) won via major decision.
Prep girls basketball
BDS, Exeter-Milligan
MILLIGAN — BDS notched a 43-34 win over Exeter-Milligan on Thursday. Hannah Miller finished with 12 points to lead the Eagles, Taylor Sliva added 10, and Jess Hudson recorded eight. Hanna Kadel recorded seven points, Mariah Sliva finished with three, Hallie Hoins added two, and Ashley Schlegel had one.
Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky tallied nine points to lead the T’Wolves, while Jasmine Turrubiates had eight and Olivea Swanson recorded six. Malorie Staskal totaled four points, Jozie Kanode added three, and Maddie Luzum and Savana Krupicka had two apiece.
Giltner
STROMSBURG — Giltner fell to Cross County on Thursday, losing 52-12. Macie Antle led the Hornets with 10 points while Addison Wilson had two.
Prep boys basketball
BDS, Exeter-Milligan
MILLIGAN — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley boys basketball team defeated Exeter-Milligan 60-42 on Thursday. Tyler Grote led the Eagles with 20 points while Eli Noel tallied 15. Cameron Hoins finished with nine points, Eli Weber added seven, Jaron Norder chipped in with five, and Zach Hoins and Tanner Bolte each recorded two.
Marcus Krupicka had a team-high 12 points for E-M, Tyler Due had eight, and Michael Bartu, Kole Svec, and Draven Payne all tallied six points. Peyton Pribyl finished with four.
