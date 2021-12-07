Prep boys basketball
Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan downed East Butler 62-48 on Tuesday. Tyler Due poured in the game-high 14 points (tied with EB’s Ryan Sullivan). Marcus Krupicka added 13 while Michael Bartu and Kole Svec each chipped in 10 points for the Timberwolves.
Rock Hills
MANKATO, Kan. — The Rock Hills boys basketball team fell to Clifton-Clyde 82-13. Ethan Kenworthy had a team-high six points, Troy Duskie finished with three, and Daniel McDill and Cesar Ortiz both recorded with two points.
Superior
SUPERIOR — Fairbury beat Superior 52-32 Tuesday night behind three double-digit scorers, including a game-high 19 from Ethan Smith. Superior was led by Ashton Grassman, Dane Miller and Jacob Meyer, who each finished with eight points.
Prep girls basketball
Giltner
GILTNER — The Giltner girls basketball team fell to McCool Junction 63-23 on Tuesday. Macie Antle led the Hornets with 12 points. Addison Wilson added six points, Tracy Wiles had three, and Breley Hunnicutt finished with two.
Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan defeated East Butler 46-31. Cameran Jansky tallied 16 points to lead the T’Wolves, while Jasmine Turrubiates added nine. Emma Olsen recorded seven points, Savana Krupicka totaled six, and Malorie Staskal had one.
Rock Hills
MANKATO, Kan. — Rock Hills fell to Clifton-Clyde 55-37. Laurne Whelchel led the Grizzlies with 27 points. Avery Brown finished with seven points, Hannah Simmelink had two, and Raylynn Anderes totaled one.
