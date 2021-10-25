Prep volleyball
BDS, Red Cloud
SHICKLEY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated Red Cloud 25-12, 25-6, 25-14 in subdistrict tournament play on Monday. Taylor Sliva led the Eagles with 10 kills while Mariah Sliva had eight and Jess Hudson had five. Hannah Miller finished the night with six ace serves, Hannah Sliva recorded five and Mariah tallied four. Hannah also led the team with 16 assists, while Miller totaled eight digs.
No Red Cloud stats were available.
Minden
KEARNEY — Minden went 1-1 on Monday, beating Cozad 25-18, 25-4, 25-10 before losing to Kearney Catholic 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.
Against Cozad, Sloane Beck and Mariah Lempka each had eight kills to lead the team, while Milly Jacobsen and Mattie Kamery totaled six. Kamery finished with 13 assists, eight ace serves, and seven digs. Beck added four blocks.
In the loss to the Stars, Kamery tallied 15 kills. Maylee Kamery had six kills, and Halle Space finished with 17 assists. Bailey Rogers recorded a team-high 35 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.