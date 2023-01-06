Prep boys basketball
SUTTON — The Sutton boys defeated Centennial 29-26 in overtime on Friday. The Mustangs held the Broncos to just two points in the fourth quarter and again in overtime.
Jacob Huxoll led Sutton with 17 points, while Cole Baumert tallied five. Harrison Herndon chipped in with three points, while Jesse Bergen and Aidan Jones each had two.
Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
HILDRETH — Kenesaw cruised past Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday 55-32. Blake Steer led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Lane Kelley had nine. Taten Uden poured in seven points, while Jravin Suck, Joel Katzberg, and Randyn Uden each tallied six points. Adam Denkert and Jack Ryan both finished with four points, and Maddox Wagoner recorded two.
No statistics were available for the Falcons.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16
HILDRETH — Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Kenesaw 42-16 on Friday. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons with 18 points, while Katelyn Bunger added 11. Madison Bunger totaled four points, while Emma Donley, Claire Ortgiesen, and Cheyenne Lieb finished with three points.
Jorja Uden paced the Blue Devils with seven points. Mady Ciemnoczolowski and Avery Kelley both chipped in with three points, Lily Burr added two, and Bentley Olson had one.
