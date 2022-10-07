Prep football
Fillmore Central 27, GICC 6
GENEVA — Keegan Theobald ran in two touchdowns for the Panthers as they improved to 6-1 on the season. Treven Stassines and Luke Kimbrough added 1-yard rushing touchdowns. Fillmore Central had 221 yards on the ground and held the Crusaders to 14 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
Doniphan-Trumbull 34, Gibbon 13
GIBBON — Jaden Williams had quite the night for the Cardinals, scoring five touchdowns — four through the air and one on the ground. He finished 19-for-29 and 177 yards passing and with 155 yards on the ground. The Cardinals had 426 yards of total offense.
D-1 No. 7 Thayer Central 50, Freeman 48
HEBRON — Jordan Mariska and Triston Wells both led the way for the undefeated Titans, both rushing for 164 yards. Mariska had four touchdowns, while Triston Wells added another two. The Titans improved to 7-0 on the season and are one of five remaining unbeaten teams in Class D-1.
D-2 No. 10 Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 0
BLADEN — Jake Knehans went 4-for-8 passing for 15 yards and he had another 21 yards on the ground for the Mustangs, who lost their sixth in a row. Jaxon Tenbensel also had 19 yards on the ground.
No stats were available for the Raiders (6-1).
